English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
49% Indians Think Difference on Political Views Causes Tension: survey
The survey, conducted by Ipsos MORI, was carried out earlier this year in 27 countries for the BBC. In all, around 20,000 people were interviewed for the study that highlights the extent to which citizens think their society is divided.
The Indian national flag. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: On the global map, India is the fourth most tolerant country after Canada, followed by China and Malaysia, suggests a new survey.
The survey, conducted by Ipsos MORI, was carried out earlier this year in 27 countries for the BBC. In all, around 20,000 people were interviewed for the study that highlights the extent to which citizens think their society is divided.
According to the survey, 63 per cent Indians think that people in their country are tolerant of each other when it comes to people with different backgrounds, cultures or points of view.
On the other hand, Hungarians have rated their country as least tolerant followed by South Korea and Brazil which have been rated least tolerant by their people, of other cultures, backgrounds and points of view.
The survey found that in India, 49 per cent people think that difference in political views causes tension, followed by different religions (48 per cent) and socioeconomic gap (37 per cent).
It also stated that 53 per cent Indians think that mixing with people of other backgrounds, cultures and points of view leads to mutual understanding and respect.
"76 per cent think that people across the world have more things in common than things that make them different. The agreement is highest in Russia and Serbia (both at 81 per cent) but lowest in Japan (35 per cent), Hungary (48 per cent) and South Korea (49 per cent)," it found.
Also Watch
The survey, conducted by Ipsos MORI, was carried out earlier this year in 27 countries for the BBC. In all, around 20,000 people were interviewed for the study that highlights the extent to which citizens think their society is divided.
According to the survey, 63 per cent Indians think that people in their country are tolerant of each other when it comes to people with different backgrounds, cultures or points of view.
On the other hand, Hungarians have rated their country as least tolerant followed by South Korea and Brazil which have been rated least tolerant by their people, of other cultures, backgrounds and points of view.
The survey found that in India, 49 per cent people think that difference in political views causes tension, followed by different religions (48 per cent) and socioeconomic gap (37 per cent).
It also stated that 53 per cent Indians think that mixing with people of other backgrounds, cultures and points of view leads to mutual understanding and respect.
"76 per cent think that people across the world have more things in common than things that make them different. The agreement is highest in Russia and Serbia (both at 81 per cent) but lowest in Japan (35 per cent), Hungary (48 per cent) and South Korea (49 per cent)," it found.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gautam Gambhir Has Decided to Represent Delhi Daredevils for Free: Sources
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Why It Should Come To India Before OnePlus 6?
- India's First 2018 Maserati Ghibli Luxury Sports Sedan Worth Rs 1.42 Crore Delivered in Delhi
- Top 5 Flagship Smartphones: Huawei P20 Pro, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus & a Surprise Entrant
- Anushka is Obsessed with Husband Virat's Wardrobe, Sports His T-Shirt Yet Again; See Pics