CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#UkraineWar#SriLanka
Home » News » India » India Full of Entrepreneurial Energy, Stand Up India Part of Efforts to Further Progress: PM Modi
1-MIN READ

India Full of Entrepreneurial Energy, Stand Up India Part of Efforts to Further Progress: PM Modi

The government handle shared case studies of people who were benefited through the initiative. (Image: mygov.in/ppc)

The government handle shared case studies of people who were benefited through the initiative. (Image: mygov.in/ppc)

The Stand-Up India Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe (ST) borrowers and women borrowers

India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the ‘Stand Up India’ initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. The Stand-Up India Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe (ST) borrowers and women borrowers.

In a tweet, Modi said, “India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the ‘Stand Up India’ initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity #6YearsofStandUpIndia". He also tagged a series of tweets from the MyGovIndia handle which highlight various facets of the ‘Stand Up India’ initiative.

“Promoting entrepreneurship at the grass-root level! Stand Up India adds #NariShakti to the nation’s growth story. #6YearsOfStandUpIndia," MyGovIndia said in a tweet. The government handle shared case studies of people who were benefited through the initiative.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 06, 2022, 00:05 IST