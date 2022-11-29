India G20 Presidency: Monuments to Light Up With Logo, Over 200 Meetings Planned in 50 Cities | All to Know

India is all set to officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. The country looks at like a big opportunity because it will give India a global center stage and let it focus on global good and welfare of the world.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. To assume the G20 Presidency, India has several things planned. Many delegates and diplomats from the G20 member countries and guest countries will arrive in India for attending various programmes during the one-year period.

Over 100 monuments to be lit up with g20 logo

On December 1, the day India officially takes over the G20 Presidency, over 100 monuments in the country will be lit up with the G20 Logo. The logo was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. The logo bears a lotus and the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Speaking at the launch via video conferencing, the PM had said the lotus is a symbol of hope. “The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and lot of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times," he had said.

“Big Opportunity for India, Must Utilise it for Global Good." says PM Modi

PM Modi on Sunday said the country should focus on global good during its term and asserted that it has solutions to the challenges related to peace, unity, environment and sustainable development.

“The G20 has a partnership comprising two-thirds of the world’s population, three-fourths of world trade, and 85 per cent of world GDP. You can imagine – India is going to preside over such a big group, such a powerful group, from December 1," he said during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday.

Science-20 and start up-20 to take place

India will host a meeting of science ministers from G-20 member nations at Coimbatore in July next year, an Economic Times report said. India has also proposed a new engagement group called ‘Startup 20’ which will seek to provide an opportunity for startups from all countries to collaborate with each other, said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, G20’s India Coordinator at Global Technology on Tuesday.

Apart from ‘Science 20’, India will also host ‘Research Innovation Initiated Gathering (RIIG)’ with the help of science administrators. Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting of six science ministries and departments to review the preparations for the S-20 summit.

Over 200 meetings planned in 50 cities across

According to sources, more than 200 meetings are planned during the course of the G20 summit. These meetings will take place in 50 cities across the country. Many less explored parts of the country will host some of these meetings. “PM Modi’s vision is to connect all districts and blocks with G20, and take the message to the masses through Jan Bhagidari," sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country including in Manipur. This is an opportunity for the government to familiarise India with the world, Jaishankar said while addressing a cultural event at the Manipur capital Imphal.

