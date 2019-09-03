India Gate Outing Turns Tragic for Man, 8-year-old Daughter as Dumper Trucks Rams Into Pedestrians
The incident took place around 12.30 am following which the driver and the helper absconded from the spot. An investigation is underway.
The truck driver and helper absconded from the spot after incident. (Image : ANI)
A 42-year-old man and his eight-year-old child were killed and three others injured after a truck ran over autos and pedestrians near India Gate in Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday.
The man and his daughter had been eating ice cream when they were hit by the driver of the dumper truck lost control, hit a divider and then rammed into the autos and pedestrians.
The speeding vehicle hit three autos as well, injuring the driver. The incident took place around 12.30am. Police have arrested the truck driver, who had absconded from the spot soon after the incident. An investigation is underway.
