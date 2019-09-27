'India Gave Budhh, Not Yudh, to World': Top Quotes from PM Modi's Speech at UNGA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. His speech focused on climate change, water conservation, India’s fight against diseases and open defecation. He also emphasized on the need to unite against the terrorism and termed it the biggest threat to the world.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

1. India is the country that has given Buddha’s message of peace to the world and not war and that is why our voice against the terrorism rings with seriousness and outrage.

2. On one hand, we are working towards achieving the target of 450 Giga Watts of renewable energy, and on the other hand, we have also taken the initiative to create the International Solar Alliance

3. As I came in here, on a wall at the entrance to this building, I noticed the call to make the United nations free of single use plastic I am pleased to inform this august assembly that even as I am addressing you today, a very large campaign is being started across the entire country to make India free of single use plastic.

4. When a developing country, successfully runs the world's biggest financial inclusion scheme, opening over 370 million bank accounts for the poor in just five years, the systems that result, build confidence in the poor across the entire world.

5. When a developing country is able to successfully implement the world's biggest sanitation campaign within the 'Clean India Mission', building over 110 million toilets in just five years for its countrymen, all its achievements and outcomes are an inspirational message for the entire world.

6. When a developing country, launches for its citizens, the world's biggest digital identification program, giving them a biometric identity, thereby ensuring they can avail of their rights, and saves more than 20 billion dollars by checking corruption, the modern systems that result from it, give the world a new hope.

7. We must accept that if we have to overcome a serious challenge like climate change, then what we are doing at the moment is just not enough. The time for talking is over. The world needs to act now.

8. We take inspiration from our motto: collective efforts, for growth of all, with everyone's trust. Our endeavours, are neither an expression of pity, nor a pretence. They are inspired by a sense of duty, and duty alone.

9. The efforts are ours, but their fruits are for all, for the entire world. And this conviction of mine, gets stronger every day, when I think of those countries, who, just like India, are striving for development, each in their own way...when I get to know about their dreams, my resolve to develop my country at a faster pace gets even stronger.

10. For sake of humanity, I firmly believe, that it is absolutely imperative, that the world unites against terrorism.

