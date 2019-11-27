India & Germany to Collaborate on Mumbai Metro & Solar Energy Projects, Says German Official
The announcement has been made by a senior official with the Germany's Ministry of Economic Cooperation.
File photo of Mumbai Metro.
New Delhi: India and Germany will collaborate on Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects as part of a bilateral cooperation in energy and urban development sectors, a senior official with the Germany's Ministry of Economic Cooperation said on Wednesday.
Talking to reporters here, Director General (Bilateral Cooperation) of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Claudia Warning said, "Government-to-government negotiations were held on Wednesday and it was decided that 25 concrete projects related to energy cooperation and urban development would be carried out between the two countries."
