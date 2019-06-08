India Gets its India’s First Dinosaur Museum Equipped with 3D Projection at Raiyoli Village in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday inaugurated India’s first dinosaur museum and fossil park at Raiyoli village near Balasinor town of Mahisagar district.

According to government officials, Raiyoli is globally known to be the third largest fossil site and the second largest dinosaur hatchery from where about 10,000 dinosaur eggs have been found.

While inaugurating the museum, Rupani said the state government would allocate Rs 10 crore fund to tourism to promote the site internationally.

“Gujarat will come up on the world tourism map and this museum is the latest addition to it,’’ the chief minister said.

The new museum will create a prehistoric-like era environment when dinosaurs might have roamed around freely in Raiyoli.

As many as 50 sculptures of dinosaurs, including a life-size one of Rajasaurus Narmadensis that was found in Gujarat, have been erected at the museum.

The museum would have 3D projection, 360 degrees virtual reality presentations, interactive kiosks, gaming consoles and other facilities.

It also has a lot on offer for those who have a keen interest in the ancient reptile with detailed information on its origin to extinction.

The entire infrastructure has been created by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd. Sources said that a society has been formed to operate and maintain the museum.