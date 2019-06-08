Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

India Gets its India’s First Dinosaur Museum Equipped with 3D Projection at Raiyoli Village in Gujarat

While inaugurating the museum, CM Vijay Rupani said the state government would allocate Rs 10 crore fund to tourism to promote the site internationally.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:June 8, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Gets its India’s First Dinosaur Museum Equipped with 3D Projection at Raiyoli Village in Gujarat
As many as 50 sculptures of dinosaurs have been erected at the museum. (News18)
Loading...

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday inaugurated India’s first dinosaur museum and fossil park at Raiyoli village near Balasinor town of Mahisagar district.

According to government officials, Raiyoli is globally known to be the third largest fossil site and the second largest dinosaur hatchery from where about 10,000 dinosaur eggs have been found.

While inaugurating the museum, Rupani said the state government would allocate Rs 10 crore fund to tourism to promote the site internationally.

“Gujarat will come up on the world tourism map and this museum is the latest addition to it,’’ the chief minister said.

The new museum will create a prehistoric-like era environment when dinosaurs might have roamed around freely in Raiyoli.

As many as 50 sculptures of dinosaurs, including a life-size one of Rajasaurus Narmadensis that was found in Gujarat, have been erected at the museum.

The museum would have 3D projection, 360 degrees virtual reality presentations, interactive kiosks, gaming consoles and other facilities.

It also has a lot on offer for those who have a keen interest in the ancient reptile with detailed information on its origin to extinction.

The entire infrastructure has been created by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd. Sources said that a society has been formed to operate and maintain the museum.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram