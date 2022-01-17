India Gifted World a Bouquet of Hope, Says PM Modi at Davos | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda via video conference. The WEF’s annual meeting, which has been taking place in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos for 50 years now, could not be held in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and had been deferred till early summer this year. Speaking at the event PM Modi deliberated on critical challenges faced by the world today and said India has showcased its strength by fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the top quotes of PM Modi from the event:

1. The upcoming G20 Summit will be very important because now we are looking at how the economy & supply chain will function post-Corona. In this period of Corona, India showcased its strength by providing free food to more than 80 crores of our citizens. I am sure in the times to come India will fulfill the hopes & aspirations of the world.

2. In just one year, India has administered nearly 160 crore Covid vaccine doses. A democracy such as India has given the entire world a bouquet of hope. The bouquet contains, trust towards democracy, technology to empower 21st century, and the talent & temperament of us Indians. Global economic experts have praised India’s decisions and I’m certain that we will fulfill the world’s aspirations from India.

3. In the times of Covid, we saw India’s vision of one Earth, One Health which helped save millions of lives by sending medicines to countries. Today India is the world’s third largest pharma producer. It is a country whose doctors are earning the trust of all through their empathy.

4. Today India is promoting ‘Ease of Doing Business’. By reducing our Corporate tax rate, we are making it most competitive. The IT sector worked round the clock. India is now contributing a record number of software professionals to the world. India has the world’s third-highest number of Unicorns.

5. We have reduced more than 25,000 compliances. We are working towards becoming the hub of global supply chains. We are also encouraging free trade agreements with many countries.

6. This is the best time to invest in India. Indian youth are ready to take your businesses & ideas to new heights. With our global skills, India has registered more than 60,000 startups in 2021.

7. Entrepreneurship among Indian youth is at a new height today. In 2014 where there were few hundred registered startups in India. At the same time, their number has crossed 60 thousand today. It also has more than 80 unicorns, of which more than 40 were made in 2021.

8. Today India is making policies, taking decisions regarding the present as well as the goals of the next 25 years. In this period, India has set the goals of high growth, a saturation of welfare, and wellness. This period of growth will also be green, it will also be clean, it will also be sustainable, it will also be reliable.

9. In the previous year, the digital infra developed and adopted by India have become its greatest strength. Aarogya Setu app and CoWin Portal are India’s source of pride. There was a time when India was known because of its license raaj. I understand the challenges to India’s businesses. We are working to reduce the challenges.

10. More than 6 lakh villages have been connected with optical fibre. To bring every stakeholder of development on one platform, India has started the Gatishakti national masterplan. We have launched PM Gati Shakti Master plan that will integrate infrastructure, development & implementation. It will seamlessly connect goods, people & services.

Besides PM Modi, the event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society. It will also be addressed by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and EU Commission’s chief Ursua von der Leyen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.