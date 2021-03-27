India Gifts 1.2 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses to Bangladesh During PM Modi's Dhaka Visit

India on Saturday gifted 1.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Dhaka on a two-day visit, handed over a representational box to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina as a symbol of India’s gift of vaccine doses to Bangladesh. He also handed over a representational key of 109 ambulances to her.

Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, met Hasina to hold talks over a wide-range of issues of bilateral cooperation and mutual interests. The two leaders discussed the progress achieved in areas like connectivity, energy, trade, health and developmental cooperation following which the two countries signed five MoUs covering a number of areas of bilateral cooperation. Modi held one-on-one talks with Hasina which was followed by delegation-level meeting which continued for over an hour.

“Relationship going from strength to strength! Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discussed the progress achieved in areas of health, trade, connectivity, energy, developmental cooperation and many more, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted after the talks. The two sides signed five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) covering areas such as connectivity, commerce, information technology and sports. The two leaders also jointly opened some projects virtually.

सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः। Gifting of 109 ambulances from India to bolster health capacity of Bangladesh was announced in the presence of Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. pic.twitter.com/i2GCwNieuV — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2021

PM Modi’s visit is taking place at a time Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country’s war of liberation. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties. On Friday, Modi attended the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu’ in Dhaka.

Hasina on Saturday presented a gold and a silver coin released on the occasion of the birth centenary of her father and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Modi. She also handed over a silver coin released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence.

The two prime ministers held a virtual summit on December 17 during which Modi said Bangladesh is a key pillar of New Delhi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, while Hasina described India as a “true friend” and asserted that both countries could play a significant role in the global and regional value chains by further integrating their economies as well as boosting connectivity.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke to the Matua community members after offering prayers at their temple in Gopalganj’s Orakandi – the birthplace of Hindu mystic figure and community’s spiritual guru Harichand Thakur. “Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own development. Both the countries want to see stability, love, and peace instead of instability, terror, and unrest in the world,” Modi said.