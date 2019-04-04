English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Given Information on Myanmar Army's Crackdown Against North East Rebel Groups
From January 29, Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) started operations against rebel groups.
Indian ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar met the commander-in-chief of Myanmar Army at Naypyidaw and got access to the details.
Loading...
Guwahati: Myanmar officially shared all data related to its operations against Indian based insurgent groups with New Delhi on Monday.
Indian ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar met the commander-in-chief of Myanmar Army at Naypyidaw and got access to the details. The crackdown of Indian based rebel groups like National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K) and United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I), was discussed in the meeting.
A press communiqué issued by the office of the commander-in-chief of defence services of Myanmar said that the chief of defence services General Min Aung Hlaing received Kumar at the Parlour of Bayintnaung Villa in Naypyidaw.
“At the meeting, the two sides frankly discussed cooperation in security and defence affairs between the armed forces of two countries. The two countries have plans to further enhance the cooperation in ensuring peace and stability of border,” office of the commander in chief of defence services added.
Myanmar Army’s senior Lt-Gen Soe Htut and other senior military officers were also present. The Indian ambassador to Myanmar was accompanied by the defence attaché colonel Naveen Mahajan and other officials.
From January 29, Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) started operations against rebel groups. On January 29, more than four hundred troops of Tatmadaw captured the headquarters of NSCN (K) in Ta Ga village, located in the Sagaing region of Myanmar. The operation continued till end of February and the troops destroyed all camps of ULFA (I), NDFB (S), KLO, PDCK, KYKL, PREPAK, PLA, UNLF and other insurgent groups.
As a result of Tatmadaw’s operation, the insurgents fled from Ta Ga areas to different locations. Troops of Tatmadaw arrested dozens of NSCN (K)’s cadres including five top functionaries. After the continuous operation, commander-in-chief of ULFA (I) Paresh Baruah said on last February that it was the Indian government’s pressure which prompted Myanmar carried out such operation.
Indian ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar met the commander-in-chief of Myanmar Army at Naypyidaw and got access to the details. The crackdown of Indian based rebel groups like National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K) and United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I), was discussed in the meeting.
A press communiqué issued by the office of the commander-in-chief of defence services of Myanmar said that the chief of defence services General Min Aung Hlaing received Kumar at the Parlour of Bayintnaung Villa in Naypyidaw.
“At the meeting, the two sides frankly discussed cooperation in security and defence affairs between the armed forces of two countries. The two countries have plans to further enhance the cooperation in ensuring peace and stability of border,” office of the commander in chief of defence services added.
Myanmar Army’s senior Lt-Gen Soe Htut and other senior military officers were also present. The Indian ambassador to Myanmar was accompanied by the defence attaché colonel Naveen Mahajan and other officials.
From January 29, Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) started operations against rebel groups. On January 29, more than four hundred troops of Tatmadaw captured the headquarters of NSCN (K) in Ta Ga village, located in the Sagaing region of Myanmar. The operation continued till end of February and the troops destroyed all camps of ULFA (I), NDFB (S), KLO, PDCK, KYKL, PREPAK, PLA, UNLF and other insurgent groups.
As a result of Tatmadaw’s operation, the insurgents fled from Ta Ga areas to different locations. Troops of Tatmadaw arrested dozens of NSCN (K)’s cadres including five top functionaries. After the continuous operation, commander-in-chief of ULFA (I) Paresh Baruah said on last February that it was the Indian government’s pressure which prompted Myanmar carried out such operation.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India’s Leaked Medical Data Could Have Been Sold or Damaged: Bob Diachenko
- Manchester United: Six Players Could Leave at End of Season as Red Devils Plan Squad Revamp
- Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless
- Forget Tom Cruise, Nobody Can Play Iron Man Better Than Robert Downey Jr
- Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 855, 93.1 Percent Screen Area
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results