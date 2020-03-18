Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

India Will Pay Heavy Price For Govt's Inability to Act Decisively on Coronavirus, Says Rahul Gandhi

The senior Congress leader has been critical of the Narendra Modi-led central government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India Will Pay Heavy Price For Govt's Inability to Act Decisively on Coronavirus, Says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the country will have to pay a heavy price for the government's inability to act decisively on curbing coronavirus.

"Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus . India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our government's inability to act decisively," Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi has been critical of the Narendra Modi-led central government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to health officials, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, officials.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram