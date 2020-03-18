India Will Pay Heavy Price For Govt's Inability to Act Decisively on Coronavirus, Says Rahul Gandhi
The senior Congress leader has been critical of the Narendra Modi-led central government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the country will have to pay a heavy price for the government's inability to act decisively on curbing coronavirus.
"Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus . India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our government's inability to act decisively," Gandhi tweeted.
According to health officials, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country.
The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, officials.
