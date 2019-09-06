India Hails Robert Mugabe as True Friend and Icon of Liberation, Condoles His Death
The people and government of India convey their deepest condolences to his family and the people of Zimbabwe at this great loss, the MEA said.
File photo of Robert Mugabe. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India on Friday condoled the demise of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, hailing him as a "true friend" and "an icon of liberation".
Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe from 1980 to 2017, died aged 95, the country's president announced Friday.
The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, described Mugabe as a "true friend" of India and said it was with great sadness that it learned of his demise.
"Mugabe was a true friend of India and contributed immensely to India-Zimbabwe friendship. He was an icon of liberation, and emerged as a great leader of Africa, who gave voice to African issues," it said.
"He devoted his life to the betterment of his people. In his demise, the world has lost one of the tallest leaders of our times," the statement said.
