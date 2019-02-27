English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Hands Over Dossier Detailing Jaish Role in Pulwama Attack; Will Imran Khan Walk the Talk?
A MEA statement said this dossier contains "specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack, the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan."
People attend a candle light vigil to pay tribute to CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama attack on Thursday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer to conduct impartial investigations in the Pulwama attack, the Indian government on Wednesday handed over a dossier to Pakistan.
The Indian government's decision to hand over the dossier may be a significant development in the ongoing standoff between the two nuclear-armed countries. It could be read as reciprocation to Khan's offer and a test of his seriousness as far as investigating the Pulwama terror attack and Jaish's complicity in it is concerned.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
