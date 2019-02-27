India Hands Over Dossier Detailing Jaish Role in Pulwama Attack; Will Imran Khan Walk the Talk?

Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer to conduct impartial investigations in the Pulwama attack, the Indian government on Wednesday handed over a dossier to Pakistan.A MEA statement said this dossier contains "specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack, the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan."The statement goes on to add that "it was conveyed [to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan] that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control."Imran Khan in his address on Wednesday had reiterated Pakistan's willingness to conduct 'impartial probe' on the terror attack earlier this month in Pulwama which killed 40 CRPF soldiers.In his Wednesday's address, Khan had said that Pakistan was "ready for any sort of dialogue on terrorism”.He had added, "I reiterate that better sense should prevail. We should sit and settle this with talks."The Indian government's decision to hand over the dossier may be a significant development in the ongoing standoff between the two nuclear-armed countries. It could be read as reciprocation to Khan's offer and a test of his seriousness as far as investigating the Pulwama terror attack and Jaish's complicity in it is concerned.