India Hands over Key Conspirator Convicted in Assassination of Bangladesh's Founding Father
Risaldar Moseluddin, stated to be hiding in West Bengal, was handed over to Bangladeshi authorities on Monday, they said.
For representation: A lady stands next to a picture of Bangladesh founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India has handed over a key conspirator convicted for assassinating Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the neighbouring country, officials said on Wednesday.
Risaldar Moseluddin, stated to be hiding in West Bengal, was handed over to Bangladeshi authorities on Monday, they said.
The Indian agencies had similarly handed over another conspirator in the killing of Mujibur Rahman, popularly known as 'Bangabondhu', some days back from across an undisclosed location along the 4,096 kms shared border.
That man was identified as Abdul Majid.
Mujibur Rahman is the father of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Both Moseluddin and Abdul Majid, stated to be hiding in India for long, were convicted for the assassination of Mujibur Rehman by the Bangladeshi Supreme Court in 2010.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonu Nigam Sings Main Hoon Na With Coronavirus Twist in Latest Vlog
- Exclusive | The Story of India's Very Own Video Conferencing App, Say Namaste
- Reliance Jio & WhatsApp Pay Will Bring Local Stores to You, Paytm Better Watch Out
- Vivaldi Makes a Privacy Bid to be Your Android Phone Web Browser, Over Chrome, Edge, & Firefox
- Facebook-Jio Deal: JioMart, WhatsApp Partnership to Bring Your Local Kirana Store Online