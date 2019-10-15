Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India Hands over Second Pair of Mi-24V Helicopters to Afghan Forces

The combat performance and offensive firepower that the helicopters provide will increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in ensuring that Afghanistan maintains an agile and robust Counter-Terrorism capability.

PTI

October 15, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
India Hands over Second Pair of Mi-24V Helicopters to Afghan Forces
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Kabul: India on Tuesday handed over the second pair of Mi-24V helicopters to war-torn Afghanistan, boosting the capability of the Afghan forces.

The helicopters were officially handed over by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar to Afghanistan's acting Defence Minister Asadullah Khalid at a ceremony held at the military airport in Kabul.

"Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador @vkumar1969 handed over the 2nd pair of Mi-24V helicopters to Afg MinDef Asadullah Khalid at a ceremony today," the Indian Embassy in Kabul tweeted.

These helicopters are a replacement for the four attack helicopters previously gifted by India to Afghanistan in 2015 and 2016.

The combat performance and offensive firepower that the helicopters provide will increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in ensuring that the ANDSF maintain an agile and robust Counter-Terrorism capability.

Kumar congratulated the AAF on the Mi-24V induction and wished them success. "India supports peace and harmony in Afghanistan and assists all Afghans in securing a better future," Kumar said while speaking at the event.

"The Afghan National Defense Security Forces (have made a) stellar effort to provide an umbrella of security to achieve shared and common values against cross-border terrorism and internal threats," he was quoted as saying by Tolo news.

Khalid thanked India for its support and pledged that the Afghan forces "will use these helicopters for bringing peace, preventing threats from enemies, and for providing a better environment for the people of Afghanistan."

