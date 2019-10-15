India Hands over Second Pair of Mi-24V Helicopters to Afghan Forces
The combat performance and offensive firepower that the helicopters provide will increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in ensuring that Afghanistan maintains an agile and robust Counter-Terrorism capability.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Kabul: India on Tuesday handed over the second pair of Mi-24V helicopters to war-torn Afghanistan, boosting the capability of the Afghan forces.
The helicopters were officially handed over by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar to Afghanistan's acting Defence Minister Asadullah Khalid at a ceremony held at the military airport in Kabul.
"Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador @vkumar1969 handed over the 2nd pair of Mi-24V helicopters to Afg MinDef Asadullah Khalid at a ceremony today," the Indian Embassy in Kabul tweeted.
These helicopters are a replacement for the four attack helicopters previously gifted by India to Afghanistan in 2015 and 2016.
The combat performance and offensive firepower that the helicopters provide will increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in ensuring that the ANDSF maintain an agile and robust Counter-Terrorism capability.
Kumar congratulated the AAF on the Mi-24V induction and wished them success. "India supports peace and harmony in Afghanistan and assists all Afghans in securing a better future," Kumar said while speaking at the event.
"The Afghan National Defense Security Forces (have made a) stellar effort to provide an umbrella of security to achieve shared and common values against cross-border terrorism and internal threats," he was quoted as saying by Tolo news.
Khalid thanked India for its support and pledged that the Afghan forces "will use these helicopters for bringing peace, preventing threats from enemies, and for providing a better environment for the people of Afghanistan."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism
- Shraddha Kapoor Left in Tears After Hearing Her Brother Siddhant Sing
- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's First Looks From Pati Patni Aur Woh Revealed
- WhatsApp Has Some New Features For iPhone Users And You Can Use Them Now
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work