English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Hands Over Seven Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar as Supreme Court Refuses to Intervene
This is the first time that Rohingya Muslims have been sent back to Myanmar by Indian authorities. They were deported via the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh in Manipur.
Representative Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: India handed over seven Rohingya immigrants to Myanmar on Thursday morning in the border town of Moreh in Manipur. The seven immigrants were taken from Assam to Manipur on Wednesday to be deported to their home country.
This is the first time that Rohingya Muslims have been sent back to Myanmar from India. They were deported via the Integrated Check Post( ICP) at Moreh.
They have been identified as Mohammed Inus, Mohammed Sabir Ahmed, Mohammed Jamal, Mohammed Salam, Mohammed Mukbul Khan, Mohammed Rohimuddin and Mohammed Jamal Hussain.
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the deportation of seven Rohingyas, who have illegally immigrated to Assam in India, to their country of origin Myanmar. It said the seven Rohingyas were found by the competent court as illegal immigrants and Myanmar had accepted them as its citizens. "We are not inclined to interfere on the decision taken," the apex court said.
Officials said the immigrants were held by security forces on the outskirts of Silchar in Assam in July 2012, and were kept at the detention centre since then on charges of illegal entry.
The deportation exercise was carried out by the government despite the United Nations Special Rapporteur on racism flagging concerns that their ‘forcible return’ could lead to ‘refoulement’ — the forcible return of refugees or asylum seekers to a country where they are liable to be subjected to persecution — which is in violation of international law.
(With PTI inputs)
This is the first time that Rohingya Muslims have been sent back to Myanmar from India. They were deported via the Integrated Check Post( ICP) at Moreh.
They have been identified as Mohammed Inus, Mohammed Sabir Ahmed, Mohammed Jamal, Mohammed Salam, Mohammed Mukbul Khan, Mohammed Rohimuddin and Mohammed Jamal Hussain.
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the deportation of seven Rohingyas, who have illegally immigrated to Assam in India, to their country of origin Myanmar. It said the seven Rohingyas were found by the competent court as illegal immigrants and Myanmar had accepted them as its citizens. "We are not inclined to interfere on the decision taken," the apex court said.
Officials said the immigrants were held by security forces on the outskirts of Silchar in Assam in July 2012, and were kept at the detention centre since then on charges of illegal entry.
The deportation exercise was carried out by the government despite the United Nations Special Rapporteur on racism flagging concerns that their ‘forcible return’ could lead to ‘refoulement’ — the forcible return of refugees or asylum seekers to a country where they are liable to be subjected to persecution — which is in violation of international law.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- Woman Who Almost Fell Off Mumbai Local in Viral Video Gets Slammed With Charges
- 'Sweet Samosas Are Not Samosas': Desi Twitter Questions The Great British Bake-Off
- Android 9 Pie And iOS 12 Are Both Struggling, But For Very Different Reasons
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...