India Faces Unique Challenge from a Neighbour Who Needs to Become Normal: Jaishankar on Pakistan

New Delhi: India has a “unique challenge” from one neighbour who needs to act “normal” and crack down on cross-border terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a veiled reference to Pakistan on Tuesday.

"We have a unique challenge from one neighbour and that would remain a challenge so until that neighbour becomes a normal neighbour and acts against cross-border terrorism," he said.

Addressing a press conference on the completion of 100 days of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government, Jaishankar, while presenting his ministry's report card, also said one of the key achievements of the government in this period has been a strong connection between national security and foreign policy goals.

He said the Indian voice is now heard much more on global stage, be it at G20 summit or at climate conferences. The minister said India's narrative on issues like cross-border terrorism and abrogation of Article 370 has been articulated to the global audience.

Jaishankar said there was no need to "worry" too much beyond a point about what people will say on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that India's position on its internal issues has prevailed and will prevail. He added there is a complete predictability of India's position since 1972.

"Beyond a point, don't worry too much about what people will say on Kashmir. There is a complete predictability about my position. My position has been clear since 1972 and my position is not going to change. At the end of the day, it is my issue. On my issue, my position has prevailed and will prevail," he said, replying to questions on Pakistan's attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue and concerns expressed by some foreign leaders on human rights condition in Kashmir.

Emphasising that countries develop a reputation, Jaishankar recalled Modi's remarks in Afghanistan about "information technology" vs "international terrorism'' and how IT has two different meanings, in a reference to India, which is known for its IT professional, and Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI)

