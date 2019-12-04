Take the pledge to vote

Govt Has Asked Nations to Act against Pakistan-created 'Kashmir Cells' Abroad: Minister to Lok Sabha

Such "cells", set up by Pakistan at their missions abroad, openly incite violence, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: India has asked countries to take action against "Kashmir cells" or "Kashmir desks" set up by Pakistan at their missions abroad, asserting they openly incite violence, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Pakistan foreign minister announced a decision to establish "Kashmir cell/desks" in Pakistan's Foreign Office and Missions abroad.

"The main objective of these cells/desks is to incite local populations and to radicalise them through false propaganda," he said. "The government has urged other countries to realise the dangers posed by the so-called 'Kashmir cells', which openly incite violence and to take appropriate action against such 'cells' operating from their soil."

In response to another question, Muraleedharan said India has categorically and unequivocally rejected Pakistan's blatant misrepresentation of facts and fabricated narratives at international fora, including at the United Nations.

"The Indian delegation, in its Right of Reply delivered at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2019, called out the hate speech made by the prime minister of Pakistan, which justified terrorism and held out nuclear threats," said Muraleedharan.

The government has briefed members of the international community on Pakistan's false propaganda and its continued aid and abetment to cross-border terrorism against India, including in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"As a result of the government's efforts, Pakistan's attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India; to present an alarmist situation of the region; and its abuse of international fora, including the United Nations, have been successfully and effectively thwarted," he said.

Countries have shown understanding that matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, are internal to India, he added.

Countries have also called on Pakistan to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism in any manner, the minister said the countries have also acknowledged that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be addressed bilaterally and peacefully.

