INDIA

1-MIN READ

India Has Been Successful in Containing Covid-19 Spread: President Ram Nath Kovind

File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Kovind said India has also been at the forefront in mobilising international efforts against the pandemic and extended medical supplies support to over 150 countries.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
India has made strenuous efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and has been successful to a large extent, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday.

In a telephonic conversation with Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili, Kovind said India has also been at the forefront in mobilising international efforts against the pandemic and extended medical supplies support to over 150 countries.

The president informed the Georgian president that India has made strenuous efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and we have been successful to a large extent, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Taking note of the challenges faced by the world from the pandemic and the disruption of life across the globe, the president noted that Georgia's national efforts have been remarkable in containing the spread of coronavirus.

"The two leaders noted that the global community must collectively work to energise economic growth," it said.

Referring to the presence of a large number of Indian students in Georgia, many of whom pursuing medical education, Kovind thanked the Georgian government for their cooperation in their evacuation and for the welfare of the Indian community residing in Georgia.

"The two leaders discussed bilateral ties. The President said that India valued its warm and friendly ties with Georgia. The two countries need to give greater focus to their relations in trade, economic and cultural fields," the statement said.

Kovind said India is happy to advance its cooperation with Georgia in the field of training and capacity building.


