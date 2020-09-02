Indian Army Has Captured All Critical Heights South of Pangong Lake in Ladakh: Sources

The Indian Army has captured all positions and posts in the Ridge area on the southern bank of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, government sources told News18 on Wednesday amid escalating tensions on the border with China.

“We haven’t entered their (Chinese) location, but dominated our posts. We are in dominating position at this point,” a source said.

“India is committed to border security under PM Narendra Modi and we hope China will come for a peaceful border solution now,” the source added.

Both countries had held Brigade Commander-level talks on Tuesday in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following the latest confrontation which was triggered by the Chinese military’s “provocative movements” on the southern bank of Pangong lake. China’s attempt to change the status quo on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 was thwarted by Indian troops.

