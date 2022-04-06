'India Has Chosen Side of...': Jaishankar on Bucha Killings, Govt's Stand on Ukraine Crisis and Sri Lanka | Top Quotes

Strongly condemning the killings of civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday backed the call for an independent investigation, saying that it is an extremely serious matter.

A Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman said on Tuesday that between 150 and 300 bodies may be in a mass grave by a church in the town of Bucha, where Ukraine accuses Russian troops of killing civilians.

Addressing the above during a debate on the situation in Ukraine in Lok Sabha, Jaishankar asserted that if India has chosen a side, it has chosen the “side of peace".

Jaishankar also brought up the Sri Lankan crisis in the House and informed that India is providing assistance to the island nation.

Top Quotes from Jaishankar’s Lok Sabha speech:

-On Bucha killings: “Many MPs brought up the incident of killings in Bucha and I want to say that we are deeply disturbed by the reports. We strongly condemn the killings which have taken place there.

-Jaishankar backs probe into Bucha killings: “It’s an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation".

-Slams ‘political colour’ in India’s stand on Ukraine crisis: “Attributing political colour to India’s actions vis-a-vis Ukraine situation is unfortunate".

-“If India has chosen a side, it has chosen side of peace".

-“What is India advocating in Ukraine? We are, first and foremost, strongly against conflict. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes".

-“This should bear in mind that contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, on respect for international law, and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States".

-Encourages Russia-Ukraine talks: “In terms of diplomacy, India continues to press forcefully for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. We encourage talks between Ukraine and Russia, including at the level of their Presidents. PM has spoken to them both in this regard".

-On Sri Lanka crisis: “We are also providing assistance to our neighbours like Sri Lanka. We will export food to help countries without taking any undue advantage of those countries"

-On Sumy evacuation: “We helped to create ceasefire in Sumy. W e brought back citizens of 18 countries. When we left Sumy , along with us, more non-Indian students came out. And they came out because of the ceasefire that we had helped to urge" .

-“Overall signal from Ukrainian authorities was that emerging situation was manageable put Indian students in quandary. Had the four ministers not gone to countries neighbouring Ukraine, India would not have got same level of cooperation".

-On medical education of Ukraine returnees: “India in talks with Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan besides Hungary for completion of medical education of Ukraine returnees".

