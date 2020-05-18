India Has Done Well in Dealing With Covid-19 Pandemic: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

India took all the necessary steps well in time to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday, asserting that the country has done well in dealing with the disease till now and is confident of doing better in months to come.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored the situation and ensured a preemptive, proactive and graded response, leaving no stones unturned to contain the deadly virus from spreading, Vardhan said addressing the the 73rd World Health Assembly via video conferencing.

"India took all necessary steps well in time, including surveillance at points of entry, evacuation of nationals stranded overseas, massive community surveillance through robust disease surveillance network, strengthening of health infrastructure, capacity building of over two million frontline human resources, risk communication and community involvement," he said.

"I think we did our best and we did well. We are learning and we are confident of doing better in the months to come," Vardhan added.

The minister stood up towards the end of his speech to hail the efforts of the COVID-19 warriors around the globe.

His remarks come after India on Monday joined nearly 120 countries at the crucial conference of the World Health Organisation in pushing for an impartial and comprehensive evaluation of the global response into the coronavirus crisis as well as to examine the origin of the deadly infection.

The two-day 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) of the WHO began in Geneva amid growing calls including by US President Donald Trump to investigate how the virus originated in China''s Wuhan city and subsequent action by Beijing.