News18» News»India»India Has Enough Capacity to Produce Covid-19 Vaccines for Itself and Others: Sitharaman
1-MIN READ
Next Story
India Has Enough Capacity to Produce Covid-19 Vaccines for Itself and Others: Sitharaman
File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Sitharaman also said India has to invest a lot more in health infrastructure and get more private partners into the sector, while adding the country would be a major contributor to the revival of the global economy after the pandemic.
- Reuters NEW DELHI
- Last Updated: December 18, 2020, 19:00 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
India's has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for its needs and also export it to other countries that need its help, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
Sitharaman also said India has to invest a lot more in health infrastructure and get more private partners into the sector, while adding the country would be a major contributor to the revival of the global economy after the pandemic.