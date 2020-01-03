India Has 'Isolated' Itself Through Citizenship Law, List of Critics is Pretty Long, Says Former Foreign Secy
Shivshankar Menon said the perception of India has changed after the law was passed.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Former Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon on Friday slammed the government for amending the Citizenship Act, saying India has "isolated" itself through the move and the list of critical voices both at home and abroad is "pretty long."
Speaking at an event where a number of academicians discussed the adverse implications of the contentious law, which has led to nationwide protests, Menon said the perception of India has changed after the law was passed.
"India has isolated itself through the move and the list of critical voices in the international community is also pretty long now. Perception of India has changed in the last few months. Even our friends have been taken aback," Menon said.
"What we have achieved in the recent past is to hyphenate our (India's) image with Pakistan in a fundamental way, which is an intolerant state," said the former National Security Adviser.
What the world thinks matters more to us now than ever before, he said and asserted that disengagement or going alone is not an option.
"But we seem determined with actions like these (CAA) to cut off and isolate ourselves. That is no good to anybody," he said.
"We seem to be in violation of international covenants. Those who think that international laws cannot be enforced, they must consider political and other consequences of being perceived as violators of international conventions," he added.
Others who spoke at the event at Press Club were academicians included Zoya Hasan, Niraja Jayal and Faizan Mustafa among others.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Posts Heartfelt Note for Arti Singh, Says He's a Proud Brother
- This Man Wanted to Check His Xiaomi Smart Camera Feed, But Things Got Really Creepy
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Begin New Year with On-stage PDA, Video Goes Viral
- Toyota Fortuner Registered to Punjab Police IG Fined Twice for Traffic Violation
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 93 Written Updates: Vishal, Shefali Try to Create Rift Between Shehnaz, Sidharth