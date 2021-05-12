India Has Reported More Covid-related Deaths from May 1-12 than Entire April: Govt Data

India has reported more deaths related to the coronavirus infection in just 12 days of May than the fatalities recorded in the entire month of April, data from the union health ministry shows. According to the statistics analysed by News18, India reported 45,862 fatalities connected to the pandemic in April. In comparison, in the first 12 days of May, 45,867 deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded.

The second wave of coronavirus infections continues to wreak havoc in the country, overburdening health systems in almost every part of India. The death toll from the infection in the country has been on the rise since mid-April as each day, the deaths reported were more than 1,000. Since April 21, the daily deaths related to the infection have been more than 2,000 per day.

On April 28, India reported 3,293 deaths, and since then the toll has been more than that. Between May 1 and 12, for three days India reported over 4,000 deaths daily. The lowest number of deaths reported in this month was on May 3, when India reported 3,417 fatalities.

On Wednesday, deaths from the virus surged again, taking the toll to 4,205 — the highest daily toll recorded in the country till date.

After the United States and Brazil, India has become the third country globally to have reported over 4,000 deaths in a day. On January 8, the US reported 4,298 deaths in a 24-hour period. On April 7, Brazil reported 4,195 deaths in a day. India has already surpassed Brazil in daily deaths.

India crossed this grim mark on May 8 as it reported 4,187 deaths in 24 hours.

Further, in the first 12 days of May, the Covid death toll in India has been close to 46,000. On the other hand, in the first 12 days of April, the country reported 7,711 deaths. There has been an increase of close to six times in fatalities in a month for the same number of days.

India was reporting close to 27 deaths per hour on average between April 1 and 12. For May, the numbers are over 159 deaths per hour.

India’s total deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic has now reached 2.54 lakh, the health ministry data shows.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,33,40,938, it reveals. In May, India has added 45.77 lakh fresh cases to the total caseload.

Also, India’s total active caseload dipped to 37,04,099 on Wednesday – a drop of 11,122 cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases are 15.87 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

This is the second consecutive day of decline in active cases.

On Wednesday, India reported 3,48,421 new cases. On the other hand, 3,55,338 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

New recoveries outshined new daily cases for the second consecutive day.

