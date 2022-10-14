India Has Set a Global Benchmark in Digitisation, 5G Indigenous: Top Points from FM Sitharaman’s Speech at John Hopkins

India has launched its indigenously developed 5G infrastructure and is ready to share it with other countries as well, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. “The story (of India’s 5G) is yet to reach the public,” Sitharaman said in her interaction with students at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

“The 5G that we’ve launched in our country is completely standalone,” she said in response to a question. “There could be some parts coming from, say, countries like (South) Korea, but (not) coming from somebody else. So complete indigenous technology that we can now provide 5G (to any country) who wants it,” she said.

Observing that digitisation has become the biggest advantage in India in the last two years, Sitharaman on Thursday said that India’s public goods are available for countries that need them. The finance minister said the open-source network that the government of India has created as a public good is helping small and medium industries to scale up their operations.

Here are top points from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech in John Hopkins University:

• “On 5G, I think, we can be immensely proud of India’s achievements,” Sitharaman said. The 5G services were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in select Indian cities and are likely to cover the entire nation by 2024, she said.

• India today has set a global benchmark in digitisation, particularly in payment, Sitharaman said, asserting that this has not only helped the country’s fight against COVID-19 and its economic fallout, but also given a sense of confidence that India’s growth story is sustainable in the long term.

• “There were times when global benchmarks, global standards were the ones which India had to look up to and say we have to catch up to that level, we will have to learn how to do. There are still a lot of areas where we still have to learn a lot of things and do according to standards set elsewhere. But on the digital (side), be it payment, identity, health, education, be it also the way in which your compliance requirements are being taken care of, India has actually set standards,” she said.

USA | There were times when global benchmarks were ones India looked up to… But (now) on digital front, be it payment, health, education, India has actually set the benchmark: FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at John Hopkins university pic.twitter.com/IObrGVvSav — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

• “Our economy is doing well, largely because the confidence in what has happened in the last two years is probably felt by people. And that is why I would think the economy’s revival is on a sustained path,” she said. “Because of the global recession, demand is going to externally, my exports are going to suffer and because of a strong dollar against my Indian rupee all this taken on board, there is a sense of confidence in India that we will go through this and we’ll be able to still perform.”

• “The push that was given between 14 and 19 actually has helped us. And helped us in very many unbelievable ways. We were able to provide relief immediately during the long lockdown, even as all of us could remain in Delhi and press a button the money used to go to the account,” she said.” Similarly, by that time, the public distribution system of the card that is given to the family had also been digitised. So, you knew how many people actually were where to take it and put it,” she said adding that during this period India also brought in one nation, one ration card.

• “Standing here I want to reiterate that India’s public goods are available for countries which so they need it,” Sitharaman said during an interactive session on India’s unique Digital Public Goods. The minister asserted that India has a digital stack that other countries can use.

• “So if India today can talk of a digital stack, it’s not talking of just payment where UPI, which is today acceptable in Singapore, UAE, and many other countries, she said. We are not talking of just Rupay cards, we are not talking of credit cards, we’re not talking of checkbook, we’re talking of QR codes, which an Android phone, not a smartphone, no apples, even anything else can just go to the business using a QR code, not just in India, but in countries with whom we’ve already agreed,” she said.

• Responding to a question, the minister said that technology and its adaptation have become the biggest advantage for India in the last two years. In India, in the last two years, digitalisation has become the biggest advantage. And people are the reason for the way in which they have adapted it, she said.

