India Has Very Clearly Established Itself as a Global Leader: Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid

India has emerged as a global leader which talks about not just exclusive clubs like G7 and G20 but has a vision for all countries, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid told News18 in an interview. Shahid said India has responded promptly with help any time Maldives faced an emergency and lauded the move to send vaccines to other nations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edited excerpts:

India did manage to build consensus on a host of issues, but then again, the divide was visible. India highlights issues of the South, but the West wants Russia-Ukraine to be discussed.

India has very clearly established itself as a leader in the international arena. When you talk about G7 or G20, it’s an exclusive club, but what about the rest of the world? India has outlined its theme to include all of ‘one earth, one family, one future’. That shows India has a vision for everyone. India is not championing the cause of an exclusive club, but all of us.

Since you were the president of the General Assembly, how would you like to define the position of India on Russia-Ukraine conflict in the UN?

The General Assembly is the only organ of the UN where large and small countries have same say, unlike the Security Council. The GA’s beauty is one country, one vote. All countries have equal power. They are free to decide on issues.

India and Maldives have deep bilateral ties. Since Maldives is a gateway to the Indian Ocean, what safety and cooperation does Maldives assure India?

Maldives is in the heart of the Indian Ocean. It is important for Maldives to maintain peace and stability, even for national reasons. We are working very closely to maintain peace and stability.

How much does it boost your confidence in India when New Delhi sends teams to Turkey for rescue work?

Every time Maldives has faced an emergency, India responded. We don’t need to look at the other part of the world. History and time have proven the special relationship. The way India is reaching out to other parts of the world is exemplary; the way India sent vaccines to other countries… I travelled to many countries and leaders from many parts of the world expressed gratitude for sending vaccines.

Are you going to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar?

Yes, absolutely. It is not too long ago that he visited Maldives. We are going to sit and talk on several bilateral issues.

