India Hits Out at UK for Allowing Anti-India Protests Outside Indian Mission on January 26

Hundreds of people held a protest outside the Indian High Commission, slamming India for withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and demanding an end to the ongoing 'crackdown' in the region.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
India Hits Out at UK for Allowing Anti-India Protests Outside Indian Mission on January 26
File photo: Anti-CAA protesters march from Downing Street to the Indian High Commission in London on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Thursday hit out at the UK for allowing an anti-India protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on January 26, saying such incidents create difficulties in the functioning of the mission.

Hundreds of people held a protest outside the Indian High Commission, slamming India for withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and demanding an end to the ongoing "crackdown" in the region.

"We have taken up the issue with the British government. These incidents create difficulties in functioning of our High Commission," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He hoped that anti-India protests in London are not repeated in the future.

India's High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanshyam met Home Secretary Priti Patel last week and conveyed the security and safety concerns flowing from the planned protests outside the Indian mission.

There have been similar protests in London in the past and India has taken up the matter very strongly with the UK Foreign Office.

India had conveyed its concerns to the UK over incidents of violence during a protest by Pakistani supporters outside the Indian High Commission on the Independence Day last year.

Violent clashes took place outside the mission when thousands of people converged there for pre-planned protests and counter-demonstrations.

India had taken up the matter strongly with the British High Commission here and asked it to not allow such activities in future.

The anti-India protests have been organised by Pakistani groups as well as Sikh and Kashmiri separatist outfits over the government's decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

