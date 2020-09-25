India Holds Webinar with Cambodia to Boost Defence Cooperation

The Union government on Friday held a webinar with officials of the Cambodian Army to boost defence cooperation, said an official statement. "Senior MoD (Ministry of Defence) officials from the Indian side and senior army officials from the Cambodian side participated in the webinar and spoke about enhancing defence cooperation between both the nations," the statement noted. The webinar is part of a series of webinars being organised with friendly foreign countries in order to boost Indian defence exports and achieve the defence export target of USD 5 billion in the next five years, the Defence Ministry's statement noted.

The theme of the webinar was 'Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership: Webinar and Expo', said the statement. Various Indian companies such as Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd, Larsen and Toubro, Tata Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Forge Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltdand Mahindra Defence Systems Pvt Ltd made presentations about their defence equipment at the webinar.

"The webinar was attended by more than 200 delegates and 100 virtual exhibition stalls have been set up in the Expo," the statement said.

.