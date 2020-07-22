India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: US Should Learn to Work in Multipolar World Beyond Old Alliances, Says Jaishankar as He Focuses on India-US Partnership 'Leading World Out of Crisis'

Read More

India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit, an event which will see discussions on India-US cooperation and their relationship in a post-pandemic world. The virtual summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the council.The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future', a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday. The summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society, it pointed out.