India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: US Should Learn to Work in Multipolar World Beyond Old Alliances, Says Jaishankar as He Focuses on India-US Partnership 'Leading World Out of Crisis'

The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future', a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday. The summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society, it pointed out.
HCL Chief on India Ideas Summit | HCL's philosophy is "think global, act local". HCL is building local delivery centers and creating jobs with local institutions and is focused on nurturing and hiring local talent to play important technology roles: C Vijayakumar, President and CEO of HCL Tech tells Thomas J Donohue, CEO of US Chamber
LIVE NOW | Coronavirus stressed our international institutions and tested traditional alliances, but from crisis comes clarity. For US-India partnership, it's a time of singular opportunity, a moment for it to rise to its full potential, said Nisha Biswal, President of US-India Business Council at India Ideas Summit
Finance Minister Shared Views on India Ideas Summit | Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that green shoots were visible in the economy and the stimulus package provided by the government has made a big difference to companies amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown.
Smt @nsitharaman addresses the 2020 #IndiaIdeasSummit by U.S.-India Business Council today through video conference. pic.twitter.com/GChm7X8X1U— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) July 21, 2020
USIBC to Hold Dynamic Virtual Summit with High-level Speakers |
Welcome to the 2020 #IndiaIdeasSummit As we celebrate 45 years of work to grow the #USIndia 🇺🇸🇮🇳partnership, we are excited to deliver a dynamic virtual summit with high-level speakers from business, government and society in the United States and India. pic.twitter.com/teLbo2izEB— U.S.-India Business Council (@USIBC) July 21, 2020
Today's USIBC India Ideas Summit & 45th Annual Meeting Lineup |
• 6:30 – 7:10 PM: Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government
• 7:10 – 7:20 PM: Secretary Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State
• 8:10 –8:50 PM: James Taiclet, CEO, Lockheed Martin Corporation & Co-Chair of the US-India CEO Forum N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group & Co-Chair of the US-India CEO; Forum Moderation: Shereen Bhan
• 9:00 –9:20 PM: Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
PM Modi to Address India Ideas Summit | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ‘India Ideas Summit’ at 9 pm today which will mark the 45th annual meeting of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and is based on the theme ‘Building a Better Future’.
Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch. https://t.co/70XBBZRghL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
Other key speakers at the summit include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.
"The summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world," the statement said.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidyut Jammwal Features with Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls in '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' List
- Bhuvan Bam Had the Kindest Response to Fan Who Asked to Use His Copyrighted Music
- Director Anubhav Sinha 'Resigns' from Bollywood, Fans Ask Who Will Make 'Thappad', 'Mulk'
- WATCH: Tiger Goes on Back Foot During Encounter With Python, Gives Way to Giant Reptile
- IPL 2020 Could Begin on September 19, With 7.30 PM Starts: Report