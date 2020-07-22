INDIA

India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: US Should Learn to Work in Multipolar World Beyond Old Alliances, Says Jaishankar as He Focuses on India-US Partnership 'Leading World Out of Crisis'

News18.com | July 22, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit, an event which will see discussions on India-US cooperation and their relationship in a post-pandemic world. The virtual summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the council.

The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future', a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday. The summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society, it pointed out.
Jul 22, 2020 6:55 pm (IST)

"Last few years have been dominated by your complaints and our complaint," says EAM S Jaishankar, "But we have a convergence on the big picture."

Jul 22, 2020 6:54 pm (IST)

For Indo-US relations we need to think beyond trade. I learnt it a long time back that these are bread and butter issues. This is how countries deal with each other, says S jaishankar at India Ideas Summit

Jul 22, 2020 6:52 pm (IST)

Chinese Communist Party is a threat, says US senator Mark Warnerm adding that we are seeing this threat play out in 5G. China threat is an opportunity for India and US.

Jul 22, 2020 6:50 pm (IST)

US should learn to work in a multipolar world beyond old alliances; India-US Partnership can lead the world out of crisis, says EAM S Jaishankar

Jul 22, 2020 6:46 pm (IST)

The bonding between the two cultured centred around talent needs to be further encouraged. Need to create more resilient supply chains, says S Jaishankar at India Ideas Summit

Jul 22, 2020 6:44 pm (IST)

Update | About 4 million Indian Americans in the US. This has given new "quality" in the relationship and it has created a "bonding" between the two societies: S Jaishankar

Jul 22, 2020 6:43 pm (IST)

Update | "I see this happenning in two baskets, one is geopolitical and the second is people-to-people," says Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar. The US has to "learn" to work in a multipolar world and without alliances with which it has grown, he added. 

Jul 22, 2020 6:36 pm (IST)

US-India Engagement, Investment & Trade to Grow | "We know that the pandemic will dent economic growth, but in the face of that we're going to grow US-India engagement, investment and trade", said CEO Thomas J Donohue in conversation with C Vijayakumar, President & CEO of HCL Tech

Jul 22, 2020 6:31 pm (IST)

HCL Chief on India Ideas Summit | HCL's philosophy is "think global, act local". HCL is building local delivery centers and creating jobs with local institutions and is focused on nurturing and hiring local talent to play important technology roles: C Vijayakumar, President and CEO of HCL Tech tells Thomas J Donohue, CEO of US Chamber

Jul 22, 2020 6:27 pm (IST)

UPDATE | USIBC is ready to help usher in the investment, build the factories and generate the opportunities that can expand the circle of opportunity and create inclusive growth: Nisha Biswal at India Ideas Summit 

Jul 22, 2020 6:21 pm (IST)

LIVE NOW | Coronavirus stressed our international institutions and tested traditional alliances, but from crisis comes clarity. For US-India partnership, it's a time of singular opportunity, a moment for it to rise to its full potential, said Nisha Biswal, President of US-India Business Council at India Ideas Summit

Jul 22, 2020 6:19 pm (IST)

Finance Minister Shared Views on India Ideas Summit | Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that green shoots were visible in the economy and the stimulus package provided by the government has made a big difference to companies amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown. 

Jul 22, 2020 6:00 pm (IST)

USIBC to Hold Dynamic Virtual Summit with High-level Speakers | 

Jul 22, 2020 5:49 pm (IST)

The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and the future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world.

Jul 22, 2020 5:45 pm (IST)

The virtual Summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society.

Jul 22, 2020 5:38 pm (IST)

Today's USIBC India Ideas Summit & 45th Annual Meeting Lineup | 

•  6:30 – 7:10 PM: Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government
•  7:10 – 7:20 PM: Secretary Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State
•  8:10 –8:50 PM: James Taiclet, CEO, Lockheed Martin Corporation & Co-Chair of the US-India CEO Forum N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group & Co-Chair of the US-India CEO; Forum Moderation: Shereen Bhan 
•  9:00 –9:20 PM: Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

Jul 22, 2020 5:34 pm (IST)

PM Modi to Address India Ideas Summit | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ‘India Ideas Summit’ at 9 pm today which will mark the 45th annual meeting of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and is based on the theme ‘Building a Better Future’.

India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: US Should Learn to Work in Multipolar World Beyond Old Alliances, Says Jaishankar as He Focuses on India-US Partnership 'Leading World Out of Crisis'
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

Other key speakers at the summit include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.

"The summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world," the statement said.

