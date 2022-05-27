India Important Stakeholder in Afghanistan, Nothing Can Change It: NSA Ajit Doval in Dushanbe | Exclusive

“India was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan. The special relationship with people of Afghanistan over centuries will guide India’s approach. Nothing can change this,” said National Security Adviser Ajit Doval as the NSAs of Tajikistan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and China met in Dushanbe on Friday.

The meet followed from the third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi in November 2021.

Taking forward the spirit of the Delhi Declaration, the NSAs discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the region. They highlighted the need to find constructive ways to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and combat risks from terrorism emanating from the region.

Doval said that India has historical and civilisational relations with Afghanistan. India has always stood by the people of Afghanistan. This will continue to guide India’s approach.

India has focused on infrastructure, connectivity and humanitarian assistance over the decades. Since August 2021, India has already provided 17,000 MT of wheat out of a total commitment of 50,000 MT, 5,00,000 doses of Covaxin, 13 tonnes of essential life-saving medicines and winter clothing as well as 60 million doses of polio vaccine, he said.

The NSA highlighted the need for representation of all sections of Afghan society, including women and minorities, so that the collective energies of the largest possible proportion of the Afghan population feel motivated to contribute to nation building.

“There is a need for all present at the Dialogue to enhance capability of Afghanistan to counter terrorism and terrorist groups which pose a threat regional peace and security. The foremost priority should be right to life and a dignified living as well as protection of human rights of all. Assistance should be accessible to all, respect for all obligations under international humanitarian law should be ensured,” said Doval.

Batting for women’s rights, the NSA added that provision of education to girls and employment to women and youth will ensure productivity and spur growth. It will also have positive social impact including discouraging radical ideologies among youth.

“With collective efforts of Regional Dialogue members, we can help proud people of Afghanistan build a prosperous and vibrant nation once again,” he said.

