India in Discussions with US to Resolve Trade Issues, 'Optimistic' of Solution Soon, Says Centre
The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, slapping higher tariffs on each other's products and the US withdrawing a key concession to India.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addresses the press in Delhi on Thursday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India and the United States are in talks to resolve trade issues and both New Delhi and Washington hope to find an early solution, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday.
"Discussions have been going on between the two sides," said Kumar at his weekly press briefing here. "We remain optimistic that a solution will be found very soon."
