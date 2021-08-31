India Inches Towards Another 1 Cr Vaccine Record in Single-day, 72 Lakh Doses Administered by 3pm

Three days after administering a record one crore vaccine doses, the highest single day tally since the roll out of the Covid-19 immunisation drive in January, India is set to again cross the one crore mark on Tuesday.

As per data available with News18, more than 72 lakh doses were already administered by 3pm across the country.

India hit the one crore mark on Friday, logging its highest ever daily vaccination figure. The figure stood at 1,00,64,032 doses. Uttar Pradesh led the way by inoculating over 29 lakh beneficiaries in a single day. Several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had hailed it as a big feat. Top WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan had also commended India’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.

The week of August 21-27 was the highest vaccination week with over 4.5 crore vaccine doses given people. India had last achieved its highest weekly vaccination figure of 4.12 crore doses in the third week of June.

In August, each week saw over 3.5 crore doses being administered, indicating the uptick in vaccinations.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have seen the maximum vaccinations this month. While Uttar Pradesh has recorded almost 2.15 crore doses this month so far, Madhya Pradesh has administered 1.3 crore doses this month while Maharashtra has given nearly 1.1 crore doses in August till now.

Both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have run special campaigns for vaccination on two days apiece this month, leading to high dose numbers.

