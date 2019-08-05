India Independent in True Sense, Says Aaditya Thackeray as Shiv Sena Celebrates Article 370 Move
There were celebrations outside the Shiv Sena headquarters in Mumbai where party workers gathered to welcome Narendra Modi government's move.
File photo of Aaditya Thackeray.
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday hailed the Centre's decision on Article 370, with Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray dubbing it as a "moment of pride" and a "historic day" for the country.
There were celebrations outside the Shiv Sena's headquarters in Dadar area where party workers gathered to welcome the government's move.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in both the Houses of Parliament that Article 370 will not be applicable to the northern state.
Later, Aaditya Thackeray, in a series of tweets, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for the decision, which he described as a "path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K".
"Historic day for India. 370 scrapped and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India. The path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by citizens, and not anti-national separatists has been paved," he said in a tweet.
He said this was why the Shiv Sena, led by his father Uddhav Thackeray, supported the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.
"This is a moment of pride...Big congratulations to @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji, the Parliament & the Citizens of India. This is exactly why we supported the NDA in Lok Sabha 2019 led by Modi ji. Decision for India and the State of J and K," the Yuva Sena chief said.
"I pray that now with the reorganisation of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, the citizens there will benefit with peace, progress and prosperity, which was being held back from them for years due to its isolation from the rest of the country," he said in another tweet.
