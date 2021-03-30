india

India Invited as Guest Nation to G7 Meeting by UK: MEA Spokesperson

Suresh Prabhu attends the G7 meeting as a representative of India.

The second meeting of G7 Sherpas and guest countries was held on Tuesday and it was attended by Suresh Prabhu, India's G7 Sherpa,

India has been invited as a guest to the G7 meeting by the United Kingdom this year, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. The Group of Seven bloc comprises United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada.

The second meeting of G7 Sherpas and guest countries was held on Tuesday. “The meeting was attended by Suresh Prabhu, India’s G7 Sherpa. Key issues under UK’s G7 Presidency agenda — preparations for the COP26 Summit and global health cooperation — were discussed,” Bagchi said.

first published:March 30, 2021, 23:06 IST