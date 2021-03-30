India Invited as Guest Nation to G7 Meeting by UK: MEA Spokesperson

India has been invited as a guest to the G7 meeting by the United Kingdom this year, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. The Group of Seven bloc comprises United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada.

Second meeting of the Sherpas of #G7 & Guest countries held today.Shri Suresh Prabhu, India’s #G7 Sherpa, attended the meeting. Key priority issues under UK’s #G7 Presidency agenda discussed, including preparations for the COP26 Summit and global health cooperation. pic.twitter.com/FQUCRe997M — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 30, 2021

The second meeting of G7 Sherpas and guest countries was held on Tuesday. “The meeting was attended by Suresh Prabhu, India’s G7 Sherpa. Key issues under UK’s G7 Presidency agenda — preparations for the COP26 Summit and global health cooperation — were discussed,” Bagchi said.