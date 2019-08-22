India Invited by France to Be Part of G7 Meet. Here's All You Need to Know About 45th Annual Summit

The annual G7 summit, also known as Group of Seven, is all set to be held in France from August 24 to August 26. Hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, the annual meet will be attended by the seven state members, including France, Italy, Canada, United States, Japan, Germany and United Kingdom. This year, however, Macron has also invited non-member countries who are playing an important part in world politics. The invited guest nations include India, Australia, Spain, South Africa, Senegal and Rwanda.

With some of the most important world leaders, including Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Angela Markel, Shinzo Abe, Emmanuel Macron and others being a part of the G7 Summit, this will be the first annual meet for British PM Boris Johnson. French President Macron has announced ‘inequality’ as the major issue of this G7 summit, the issues such as gender, economic and social inequalities will be discussed in the focus.

Ahead of the G7 summit, here are a few key issues that might be discussed by the nations:

1. Kashmir Issue: Days before the meet, US President Donald Trump has ensured and said that he would discuss the situation in Kashmir with Indian PM Narendra Modi. In addition, Trump also suggested helping ease India-Pak tensions as he share great relation with both the nations. However, India has already made it clear the Kashmir issue is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

2. Global Corporate Tax Code: Another issue that might take the center stage is Global Corporate Tax Code, with French President Macron saying that the participating nations will seek to overhaul the global corporate tax code to make corporations like Google and Amazon pay more.

3. Iran-US Tensions: In another news, Macron has also said that the upcoming meet will try to de-escalate tensions between the US and Iran. He ensured to discuss the present tensions between the two nations since Trump pulled the US out of Iran’s internationally brokered 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on the Iranian economy.

4. Climate Emergency: The global warming has led to some serious climate changes this year. With countries receiving record rainfalls, and Amazon Rainforest on deadly fires for day, Climate Emergency is another issue to be discussed at the annual meet.

5. Solution on Ukraine: After Russia was thrown out of what was the G8 in 2014 after it seized Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, Macron said that this summit will try to find a solution on Ukraine. Macron is hoping to convince Russia to help end the conflict in east Ukraine.

6. India’s nuclear power project: With India looking forward to development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the completion of Jaitapur nuclear power project, which is being built in partnership with France.

7. Counter-Terrorism: An essential issue for the entire world, terrorism stays a threat for South-East Asian nations with several terrorist and extremist groups emerging in small numbers. The countries will also be taking up the issue of counter-terrorism and measures to put an end on terrorist activities.

