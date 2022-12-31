India Invites Bid for Nyoma Airfield in Ladakh Capable for Fighter Aircraft, Answer to China's Infra Work on Other Side of LAC

India on Saturday invited a major bid to construct one of the country’s highest airfields at Nyoma in Ladakh, which is less than 50 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Once ready, it will be India’s answer to rapid infrastructure development by China on its side of the border.

This upgraded advance landing ground will be ready for fighter aircraft operations in two years. According to the bid document reviewed by News18, the project will cost around Rs 214 crore.

The site for the new advance landing ground will be spread over 1,235 acres, where a 2.7-km runway with allied military infrastructure will come up. The Border Roads Organisation has invited the bid, seeking contractors to execute the job.

The runway’s alignment will be such that aircraft can land in both directions, and it will be over 45 m in width. The location of the new runway will be near Leh-Loma Road and the airfield will be a strategic asset resulting in quick movement of both troops and material in this sensitive area.

Located at Nyoma, which is 180 km from Leh, the advance landing ground will plug a crucial gap in India’s capability. Nyoma in southern Ladakh is situated at an altitude of 13,000 feet.

The existing advanced landing ground in Nyoma witnesses operations of Apache helicopters, Chinook heavy-lift choppers, Mi-17 helicopters and C-130J special operations aircraft.

India and China have seen tensions on the LAC since 2020 when the Galwan Valley clash led to violence. Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in Tawang as well.

