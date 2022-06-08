India-Iran Ties Mutually Benefited Both Sides, Promoted Regional Security: PM After Meeting Iranian FM

Relations between India and Iran have mutually benefited both the countries and have promoted regional security and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called on him on Wednesday. A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi stressed that both countries should work to accelerate exchanges in the post-Covid era. Abdollahian is on a three-day visit to India to further enhance bilateral ties.

“Was happy to receive Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian for a useful discussion on further development of Centuries-old civilizational links between India and Iran. Our relations have mutually benefited both the countries and have promoted regional security and prosperity,” the prime minister tweeted. Abdollahian called on Modi after holding wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The PMO said the two leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives. “Welcoming the dignitary, the prime minister warmly recalled the long-standing civilizational and cultural links between India and Iran,” it said. “The two leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives. Prime Minister stressed that both countries should work to accelerate exchanges in the post-COVID era,” the PMO said.

It said Modi requested the Iranian foreign minister to also “transmit his greetings to His Excellency President Ebrahim Raisi, and looked forward to meeting the President of Iran at an early date”. The Iranian foreign minister also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Iran has been a key country for India in the Gulf region. The two sides have been jointly focusing on improving connectivity between South East Asia and Central Asia.

At a connectivity conference in Tashkent last in July last year, Jaishankar projected Iran’s Chabahar Port as a key regional transit hub including Afghanistan. Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran’s southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties. India has been in touch with Iran over the developments in Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban on August 15.

The Iranian National Security Advisor had attended a regional conclave hosted by India in November on the Afghan crisis. The conclave was also attended by NSAs of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

