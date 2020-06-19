INDIA

India is One When it Comes to National Security, All-party Meet Unequivocally Conveys This: Amit Shah

The home minister said all parties are proud of country's armed forces, their valour and have full faith in them to defend India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 11:36 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said India is one when it comes to national security and the all-party meeting has unequivocally conveyed this message.

He also said the meeting was a manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to take all political stakeholders along, when it comes to key matters involving India's strategic interests.

"Attended the all party meet chaired by PM @narendramodi. Meeting had an unequivocal message - India is one when it comes to national security," he said in a tweet.

The home minister said all parties are proud of country's armed forces, their valour and have full faith in them to defend India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The all-party meeting today was enriched by the views of various esteemed leaders. It was a manifestation of PM @narendramodi's commitment to take all political stakeholders along, when it comes to key matters involving India's strategic interests," he said in another tweet.

The all-party meeting was called in the wake of Indian Army's stand-off with China's PLA along the Sino-Indian border in Ladakh.

Twenty soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh on June 15.

