'India Is The Direction World Will Move In Next Decade': Sadhguru Hails Nation's Spiritual Past on I-Day

India is the direction that the world will move in the next decade, Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi on Monday said during 76th Independence Day celebrations in Coimbatore.

Addressing an event at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Sadhguru said, “This is a nation that has always been a beacon for anybody who looked for consciousness, for inner well-being, for understanding the deeper dimensions of our existence here in the planet.”

“To make your life pleasant within you is a very simple process. Unfortunately, a large segment of humanity is struggling and grappling with that,” he said. Referring to rising mental health issues, he said it is “no more an individual experience but has become a societal experience.”

Sadhguru said the “mental health pandemic” is affecting the world regardless of economic conditions. “For thousands of years, whenever men were troubled in different parts of the known world of that time, they naturally moved towards India. It’s always been so. It’s once again important we create that possibility because this is our USP- the inner well-being.”

The event was attended by Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC and Former Foreign Secretary and Coordinator for the upcoming G20 summit, Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

“75 years of Independence! What a momentous day. Wonderful to celebrate with our dear guests – Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Ms. @PScotlandCSG & Shri. @HarshShringla, G20 Chief Coordinator, Govt of India,” Sadhguru said in a tweet.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC congratulated Indians on the 75th anniversary of independence and said India’s non-violent freedom struggle was an inspiration for the whole world. Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and B R Ambedkar for their contributions to the independence struggle and nation-building, Patricia acknowledged the important role of India in the Commonwealth. She observed, “without India, the Commonwealth would be fundamentally different. And India’s role in our family of nations is commensurate with her scale.”

Drawing attention to the global climate crisis, she said Sathguru’s Save Soil awareness campaign is in sync with the commonwealth living lands charter. “Save Soil will be a fundamental part of that commitment and journey. So it is not surprising that the Secretariat of the three Rio Conventions and I, as the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, embraced the initiative of Save Soil, as India and the world embraced Save Soil. Because we must Save Soil.”

With India all set to hold the host the G20 summit next year, Harsh Vardhan Shringla announced Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore as one of the venues for G20 meetings. India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1 to November 30, 2023, and plans to convene 190 meetings of the leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023.

“It is our opportunity to show the world the great spiritual tradition that we have, the tradition of yoga and meditation, the Adiyogi and all of the important places that represent what the Isha Foundation and all of you are working towards. And I would say the world is more than happy to come and see this,” said the former foreign secretary.

