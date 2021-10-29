India, Israel Agree to Form Task Force to Identify New Areas of Defence Cooperation

The Joint Working Group (JWG) of India and Israel has agreed to form a task force to formulate a comprehensive 10-year roadmap to identify new areas of defence cooperation, the defence ministry said on Friday. The 15th meeting of the JWG took place in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday. It was co-chaired by Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Director General of Israel's Defence Ministry Amir Eshel, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

It was also decided at the meeting that a sub-working group (SWG) on defence industry cooperation would be formed and a terms of reference was signed by the two countries in this regard, the ministry said. "The formation of this SWG would enable efficient utilisation of bilateral resources, effective flow of technologies and sharing industrial capabilities," it added.

The JWG is the apex body between the defence ministries of India and Israel to "comprehensively review and guide all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation", the statement mentioned. "The two sides reviewed the progress made in military-to-military engagements, including exercises and industry cooperation," it added.

The co-chairs were also apprised of the progress made by the SWGs on defence procurement and production, and research and development, the ministry said.

