India, Israel Hold Fruitful Discussion' to Deepen Defence, Industrial Ties: Defence Minister

India and Israel on Monday held a fruitful discussion to deepen their defence and industrial ties, reviewing the ongoing cooperation, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said. Gantz took to Twitter to announce that he met India’s Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla and held bilateral talks, two weeks after he held an excellent call with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, the first since the new government was formed in Israel under Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“This morning I met with Indian Ambassador to Israel, His Excellency Singla for a fruitful discussion about deepening Israel-India defence and industrial ties," the Israeli defence minister said in a tweet. “This meeting comes on the heels of an excellent call that I had with my Indian counterpart (Rajnath Singh) just two weeks ago," Gantz said.

