India-Israel Partnership Focussed on Combating Covid-19: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

The India-Israel partnership is currently focussed on combating the COVID-19 challenge and even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Jaishankar made the comments in a tweet after speaking to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

"Pleasure to hear from Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi of Israel. The India-Israel partnership is currently focussed on combating the COVID challenge. Even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward," Jaishankar said in a tweet.