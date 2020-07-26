INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India-Israel Partnership Focussed on Combating Covid-19: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar made the comments in a tweet after speaking to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 9:06 PM IST
Share this:

The India-Israel partnership is currently focussed on combating the COVID-19 challenge and even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Jaishankar made the comments in a tweet after speaking to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

"Pleasure to hear from Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi of Israel. The India-Israel partnership is currently focussed on combating the COVID challenge. Even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Next Story
Loading