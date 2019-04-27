Take the pledge to vote

India Issues Advisory Asking Nationals to Avoid 'Non-Essential Travel' to Sri Lanka in Wake of Easter Blasts

The advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs also says that those who have to travel to the country, if need be, can contact the High Commission of India in Colombo, the Assistant High Commission in Kandy and the Consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna.

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
India Issues Advisory Asking Nationals to Avoid 'Non-Essential Travel' to Sri Lanka in Wake of Easter Blasts
Across Colombo, there was a visible increase of security following the blasts. (AP)
New Delhi: India on Saturday issued an advisory asking its nationals to avoid "non-essential travel" to Sri Lanka where the situation continues to be precarious in the wake of last Sundays terror attacks.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in Sri Lanka in the aftermath of terror attacks on 21 April 2019, Indian nationals intending to travel to Sri Lanka are advised not to undertake non-essential travel," the advisory issued by the External Affairs Ministry said.

"The Government of Sri Lanka has beefed up the security in the country. A nation-wide emergency including night time curfew is in place at present which may also affect travel within Sri Lanka," it added.

Sri Lanka was hit by multiple blasts on Easter Sunday which claimed the lives of 253 people and injured over 500, in the bloodiest attacks in Sri Lanka since the civil war ended a decade ago.

Last night, 15 people, including six children, were killed in a gunfight when the Sri Lankan security forces raided a hideout of suspected terrorists, three of whom were suicide bombers who blew themselves up, according to the local authorities.

The Indian advisory added: "In case of those undertaking essential/emergency travels, they can contact the High Commission of India in Colombo or the Assistant High Commission in Kandy/Consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna in case of requirement of any assistance."

The advisory said the helpline numbers of the Indian High Commission are available on the mission's website.
