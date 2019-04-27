English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Issues Advisory Asking Nationals to Avoid 'Non-Essential Travel' to Sri Lanka in Wake of Easter Blasts
The advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs also says that those who have to travel to the country, if need be, can contact the High Commission of India in Colombo, the Assistant High Commission in Kandy and the Consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna.
Across Colombo, there was a visible increase of security following the blasts. (AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: India on Saturday issued an advisory asking its nationals to avoid "non-essential travel" to Sri Lanka where the situation continues to be precarious in the wake of last Sundays terror attacks.
"In view of the prevailing security situation in Sri Lanka in the aftermath of terror attacks on 21 April 2019, Indian nationals intending to travel to Sri Lanka are advised not to undertake non-essential travel," the advisory issued by the External Affairs Ministry said.
"The Government of Sri Lanka has beefed up the security in the country. A nation-wide emergency including night time curfew is in place at present which may also affect travel within Sri Lanka," it added.
Sri Lanka was hit by multiple blasts on Easter Sunday which claimed the lives of 253 people and injured over 500, in the bloodiest attacks in Sri Lanka since the civil war ended a decade ago.
Last night, 15 people, including six children, were killed in a gunfight when the Sri Lankan security forces raided a hideout of suspected terrorists, three of whom were suicide bombers who blew themselves up, according to the local authorities.
The Indian advisory added: "In case of those undertaking essential/emergency travels, they can contact the High Commission of India in Colombo or the Assistant High Commission in Kandy/Consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna in case of requirement of any assistance."
The advisory said the helpline numbers of the Indian High Commission are available on the mission's website.
"In view of the prevailing security situation in Sri Lanka in the aftermath of terror attacks on 21 April 2019, Indian nationals intending to travel to Sri Lanka are advised not to undertake non-essential travel," the advisory issued by the External Affairs Ministry said.
"The Government of Sri Lanka has beefed up the security in the country. A nation-wide emergency including night time curfew is in place at present which may also affect travel within Sri Lanka," it added.
Sri Lanka was hit by multiple blasts on Easter Sunday which claimed the lives of 253 people and injured over 500, in the bloodiest attacks in Sri Lanka since the civil war ended a decade ago.
Last night, 15 people, including six children, were killed in a gunfight when the Sri Lankan security forces raided a hideout of suspected terrorists, three of whom were suicide bombers who blew themselves up, according to the local authorities.
The Indian advisory added: "In case of those undertaking essential/emergency travels, they can contact the High Commission of India in Colombo or the Assistant High Commission in Kandy/Consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna in case of requirement of any assistance."
The advisory said the helpline numbers of the Indian High Commission are available on the mission's website.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CoA Look at Bigger Role for Dravid, to Invite Applications for NCA Head Coach
- Ayan Mukerji Delays Brahmastra to Summer 2020, Shares News on Social Media
- Avengers Endgame Smashes Box Office Records, Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days
- SAS Pilots in Scandinavia on Strike, 1.7 Lakh Passengers Left Stranded
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results