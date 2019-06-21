India Issues Travel Advisory for Those Travelling to Ethiopia after Attacks on Expatriates

New Delhi: In the wake of attacks on expatriates in Ethiopia, India has issued an advisory for its nationals travelling to that country asking them to be vigilant and observe necessary precautions for their safety.

Indians should avoid carrying or exposing valuables in public and walking alone in dark streets, the advisory said.

"In view of recent incidents of attacks on expatriates and foreigners in Addis Ababa and other parts of the country, Indians residing in as well as visiting Ethiopia are advised to be vigilant and observe necessary precautions for their safety and well-being," it said.

The advisory also said that the Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa can be reached on the following number — 00251 911506852.