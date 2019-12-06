English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India-Japan Annual Summit to Take Place from December 15-17, Guwahati Likely Venue
The annual summit will take place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.
PM Modi meets Japan PM Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of East Asia Summit. (Image : @MEAIndia/Twitter)
New Delhi: The annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will take place between December 15-17, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry, however, has not announced the venue of the summit. It is learnt the summit will take place in Guwahati in Assam.
