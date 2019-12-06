India-Japan Annual Summit to Take Place from December 15-17, Guwahati Likely Venue

New Delhi: The annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will take place between December 15-17, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry, however, has not announced the venue of the summit. It is learnt the summit will take place in Guwahati in Assam.

