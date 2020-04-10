Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India-Japan Partnership Can Help Develop New Technologies for Post-COVID world, Says PM Modi

The prime minister made these remarks on Twitter after speaking with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID-19 world.

The prime minister made these remarks on Twitter after speaking with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak.

"Had fruitful discussion with my friend, Japanese PM @abeshinzo about the COVID-19 pandemic. The India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID world - for our peoples, for the Indo-Pacific region, and for the world," he said.

Prime Minister Abe had recently declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures to contain the spread of the killer virus.

An official statement later said the two leaders discussed the global health and economic challenges emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also discussed the steps taken in their respective countries to deal with this crisis.

Both the leaders expressed appreciation for the support and facilitation provided during the present crisis to each other's citizens present in their respective territories, and agreed to continue such coordination.

"The two leaders agreed that the India-Japan partnership could play a critical role in helping the world find solutions to the challenges arising out of the pandemic," the statement said.

