India-Japan Relationship Key to Peace, Stability in Indo-Pacific, Says PM Modi

Narendra Modi made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
India-Japan Relationship Key to Peace, Stability in Indo-Pacific, Says PM Modi
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: India's relationship with Japan is a key component of its vision for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono, according to Ministry of External Affairs.

The two Japanese ministers are here to attend the first edition of Indo-Japan defence and foreign ministerial dialogue.

