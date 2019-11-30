English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India-Japan Relationship Key to Peace, Stability in Indo-Pacific, Says PM Modi
Narendra Modi made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: India's relationship with Japan is a key component of its vision for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
He made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono, according to Ministry of External Affairs.
The two Japanese ministers are here to attend the first edition of Indo-Japan defence and foreign ministerial dialogue.
