India-Japan Relationship Key to Peace, Stability in Indo-Pacific, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: India's relationship with Japan is a key component of its vision for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono, according to Ministry of External Affairs.

The two Japanese ministers are here to attend the first edition of Indo-Japan defence and foreign ministerial dialogue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.