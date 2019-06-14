Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

India, Kyrgyzstan Have Prepared Five-year Roadmap to Increase Bilateral Trade, Says PM Modi

Addressing the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum, he said the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement and bilateral investment treaty would help in creating a proper atmosphere for the bilateral trade.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India, Kyrgyzstan Have Prepared Five-year Roadmap to Increase Bilateral Trade, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov ahead of a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek on Friday. (AP)
Loading...

Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India and Kyrgyzstan have prepared a five-year road map to increase bilateral trade and urged business communities from both countries to explore the untapped potential in various fields.

Addressing the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum, he said that India and Kyrgyztan have given the final shape to the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) and the bilateral investment treaty, which would help in creating a proper atmosphere for the bilateral trade.

Modi and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov jointly inaugurated the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum.

Modi said, "At a time when the world economy is rapidly changing, we need to look at the opportunities of the economic partnership between the two countries".

"There are three catalysts for the growth of the bilateral trade and investment opportunities. They are proper atmosphere, connectivity and business-to-business exchanges," he said.

Ahead of the Modi's visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the signing and ratification of the bilateral investment treaty between the two countries.

The treaty is likely to increase flow of investments between India and Kyrgyzstan and provide protection to investors from the two nations.

He said Kygyzstan provided good opportunities for Indian businessmen in the field of textiles, railways, hydro power, mining and mineral explorations.

He also invited Kyrgyz businessmen to come to India to explore opportunities of bilateral trade.

Modi said connectivity played an important role for the ease of trade between two countries and the Chabahar port (in Iran) had emerged as a new route between India and Afghanistan.

"There is a need for us to focus on increasing connectivity between India and central Asia. The Republic of Kyrgyzstan is part of Eurasian Union and we are working to increase the trade with the Eurasian Union," he said.

Modi is in Kyrgyz capital to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017. Other members of the bloc are China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram