India Lags in Women Representation in Senior Management, Third Lowest in Asia, Says Report

Mumbai: Even as there is a policy focus women representation in the boardroom, India is way behind and holds the third-lowest spot in the AC region, according to a report.

Ranked 23rd globally, India's women representation on boards is currently at 15.2 percent, which is significantly below the global average of 20.6 per cent, according to the Credit Suisse Research Institute (CSRI) third CS Gender 3000 report, 'The CS Gender 3000 in 2019: The changing face of companies'.

France (44.4 percent), Norway (40.9 percent), Belgium (35.9 percent) hold the top three positions globally.

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) has seen a small upward trend in gender diversity in the boardroom, rising to 14.4 percent in 2019 from 11.6 percent in 2015, the report said.

However, the country-by-country range is considerable, stretching from 3.1 percent in South Korea to nearly 30 percent in Vietnam and Australia/New Zealand, it added.

Three Asian countries South Korea (3.1 percent), Pakistan (5.5 percent) and Japan (5.7 percent) occupied the last three positions globally.

The countries that have seen the biggest proportional increase in boardroom diversity in the last five years between 9.4 and 12.8 percentage points are Malaysia, France, Australia, Germany and Austria, it said.

Meanwhile, the proportion of women in management has risen to 17.6 percent from 13.8 percent in 2016.

Regionally, the US (21 percent) andAC (19 percent) reflect greater management diversity than witnessed in Europe (17 per cent) despite the policy focus on boardroom

quotas in many European countries.

The US and AC have seen women in management increase more organically.

India saw a slight improvement in women representation in senior management of 1.6 percentage points over the past three years, rising from 6.9 percent in 2016 to 8.5 percent in 2019, it said.

However, the country holds the third-lowest spot in APAC, ahead of South Korea (4 percent) and Japan (3 percent), it added.

Similarly, the report further stated that India has been the third lowest country inAC with regard to women CEO representation (2 percent), as well as the second-lowest rank for women CFO representation (1 percent).

With 15 percent, Singapore and Italy rank the highest in terms of women CEO representation globally, followed by Thailand (9 percent) and the Philippines (8 percent).

APAC countries are also globally leading in terms of CFO representation, with Thailand (42 percent), Malaysia (29 percent) and the Philippines (28 percent) holding the top three positions, the report added.

